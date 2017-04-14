Y recognizes teens with outstanding character

The 2017 YMCA of the Northwoods Teen Character Awards banquet was held recently in Rhinelander to honor 30 exception young men and women from Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

The recipients were nominated for this award for being living examples of strong moral character, leadership and service, with dedication to strengthening their families, schools and communities.

The 2017 honorees include Becky Kohn, Natalie Claire Boston-Denton, Micasslyn Crawford, Karlie Rae Volk, Anna Reese, Kathrine Krueger, Mason Hageny, Emily Balke, McKenna George, Cole Spaulding, Bradley Sowinski, Jane Kubisiak, Marian Smith, Cami Buchmann, Lauryn Cook, Georgia Matuszewski, Matthew Reinthaler, Bale Philip Kuckkahn, Calvin Callahan, Tanner Moris, Dillon Duwe, Auttum Bowen, Grace Payfer, Kelci Godin, Alexa Neilitz, Taylor Kriesel, Emily Sowinkski, Haley Fritsche, John Doane III and Jacob Johnson.

According to a YMCA press release, the event was made possibly with support of the community as major sponsors, table sponsors and supporting sponsors.