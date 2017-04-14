This week’s outstanding warrants – April 14

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Robert M. Runnerstron, 29, Male/White. Fail to pay disorderly conduct fine. BOND: $386 Lisa Potts, 47, Female/Native American. Fail to pay operating while revoked fine. BOND: $128.50 Lee M. Philbrick, 21, Male/White. Fail to pay speeding fine. BOND: $203.30 Clare BigJohn, 27, Female/Native American. Fail to pay multiple traffic citations. BOND: $322 Jaime Johnson, 30, Male/White. Fail to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $228.50
