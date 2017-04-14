Obituary: Eileen White

Eileen White, age 98 and formerly of Rhinelander, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Simpsonville, S.C. where she resided near her daughter, Annette. She was born Sept.17, 1918, in Rhinelander to Henry and Sarah (Swensen) Schuelke.

Eileen attended school in Rhinelander where she graduated in 1936. She was employed as a secretary for the County Agricultural Agent at the Oneida County Courthouse for seven years. Eileen was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Drum and Bugle Corps and earned the rank of drum major. She was also active in the community drama organization.

Eileen married Wesley White on May 1, 1943. She was able to remain with Wes throughout his Army assignment to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, where he commanded an Italian Prisoner of War camp. Following the war, the couple returned to Rhinelander before moving to Monico where Wes became the District Supervisor of Forestry for Consolidated Papers. Eileen was employed as secretary in that Monico office for several years.

Eileen was a faithful and very active member in her church, Trinity Lutheran in Rhinelander. As a lifelong member, she taught Sunday School for many years and was a youth advisor, sang in the choir, and was involved in bible studies, quilting, and many other church activities. She also volunteered in the gift shop at St. Mary’s Hospital. Eileen loved to dance, read, and entertain family and friends. She enjoyed picnics and cross country skiing when she was younger. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley in 2004; and a daughter, Sheryl Knutson in 1990. She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Rev. Stephen) Estrem of Fountain Inn, S.C.; her son, Rev. Timothy (Cynthia) White of Columbus, Neb.; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Eileen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhinelander. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. (Carlson Funeral Home)