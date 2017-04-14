Nicolet Players ready for “Arsenic and Old Lace” this spring

The cast is set and rehearsals are in high gear as actors in the Nicolet Players community theater troupe prepare to perform Arsenic and Old Lace next month at Nicolet College.

The classic, madcap comedy has been a favorite of theater troupes for more than 70 years, and many people will recall the classic 1944 film version starring Carey Grant.

In a comedy where kindness kills, Abby and Martha Brewster are known for their virtues and charitable acts. But the sweet sisters have taken on another project as well – befriending lonely older gentlemen and then poisoning them with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When the sisters’ nephew Mortimer comes home for a visit, his aunts’ misdeeds and the schemes of his insane brothers are uncovered. When Mortimer’s maniacal brother Jonathan returns on the night that the aunts are planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé, all while trying to keep his own sanity as well.

Performances in the Nicolet College Theatre are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11–13 and at 2 p.m. May 7 and 14.

Tickets are $9 and $7 and can be ordered online at nicoletlive.com or by calling 715-365-4646.