Nicolet College Outdoor Adventure Series begins in May

Learn new skills, explore the Northwoods

Nicolet College’s Outdoor Adventure Series will kick off its summer session in early May with a birding trek to the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula in the U.P. and end the schedule in late August with a scenic meander down the headwaters of the Wisconsin River.

In between a dozen other outings will fill the months with students learning how to fly fish, identify songbirds and wildflowers, hunt for agates, as well as learn the finer points of navigating tricky trails on a mountain bike.

“Along with being a whole lot of fun, Outdoor Adventure classes give people the opportunity to explore new areas and learn new skills that they’ll have for a lifetime,” said Jodi Fox Engleman, Community Education specialist at Nicolet College.

The three-day birding class May 7– 9 will take students to Whitefish Point to witness one of the greatest hawk migrations in the U.S., with as many as 20,000 raptors and 24,000 water birds funneling through the point each spring.

Mother’s Day features two special adventures. Moms and families can start the day finding and learning how to identify a wide variety of returning songbirds as they establish spring territories and follow that with an easy wildflower hike in the afternoon to view and learn about trilliums, Dutchman’s britches, and other wildflowers that bloom only in spring.

Canoe and kayak outings include seven different adventures, ranging from the quaint and casual to the more physically challenging.

The popular Date Night via Kayak returns June 29 with a relaxing paddle on Lake Minocqua that will culminate with a sunset meal at the Minocqua Brewery. Other offerings include a daylong adventure June 30 on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage looking for and learning about loons, a three-day cultural and natural history exploration of the Bear River July 21–23, and a 12-mile adventure down the headwaters of the Wisconsin River Aug. 31.

Beginning mountain bikers are invited to a series of Wednesday night rides June 7 to July 26 in the general Rhinelander area to learn the nuances of effectively riding narrow trails and navigating obstacles, along with other aspects of the sport.

For the full list of offerings and information on how to register, visit nicoletcollege.edu/outdooradventure or call the college at 715-365-4544.