Behind-the-scenes public safety workers honored

Public Safety Telecommunicators across the country were celebrated this past week and the Northwoods was no exception. Telecommunicators in Oneida County provide countywide dispatch services for one full time fire department, 17 volunteer fire departments, six ambulance services, 10 first responder groups, one city police department, one county law enforcement agency and three township police agencies.

“National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is a great opportunity to reflect on the important role of the 911 telecommunicator as the true first, first responder,” said Kenneth Kortenhof, Oneida County Emergency Management Director. “911 telecommunicators work hard behind the scenes to protect the public by answering emergency calls, providing critical pre-arrival instructions, dispatching appropriate resources and supporting various police, fire and emergency medical services. All too often their contributions go unnoticed. This week we commend them for the tough work they do.”

Last year, telecommunicators in Oneida County answered nearly 38,700 calls. About one-third of those calls were emergency 9-1-1 calls.

“Our E911 telecommunicators work around the clock answering calls reporting car accidents, fires, medical emergencies, crimes in progress and other stressful situations as well as ensuring the safety of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel,” said Grady Hartman, Oneida County Sheriff. “They are the first people that citizens reach out to when they need help. This week, we honor them for their commitment, devotion and hard work.”