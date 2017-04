2017 prom court announced

Rhinelander High School prom is Saturday, April 22. The Junior prom court was announced recently.

Congratulations to Megan Jones, Cara Dreifuerst, Maddie Meyer, Alayna Franson, Carly Seidl, Molly Wagler, Grant Gilbert, Jared Fabich, Owen White, Markus Johnson, Alex Kurtz, Jack Kovack, Colton Krueger and (not pictured) Kayla Fritz.