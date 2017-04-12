Obituary: Richard V. Jensen

Richard Vincent Jensen, age 68 of Rhinelander, died Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Oscar V. Johnson VA Medical Hospital in Iron Mountain, Mich. He was born March 26, 1949 in Mason City, Iowa, to Walt and Bonnie Jensen.

Survivors include his brother, Steve (Rachel) Jensen; sisters, Susan (Tim Werling, Nancy (Mike Jager and friend, JoJo Sauld. His parents preceded his death.

Dick graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1967 and was amember of the Hodag Hall of Fame. He was a veteran of the Navy.

According to Dick’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.