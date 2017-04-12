Obituary: Catherine J. Dietz

Catherine J. Dietz, age 68 of Rhinelander, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the St. Claire’s Hospital in Weston. She was born Feb. 1, 1949 in Rhinelander to Conrad and Ruth (Mlady) Dietz.

Cathy was a lifelong resident of Rhinelander. She graduated from the Rhinelander High School in 1967. She then was employed by the Rhinelander Paper Company for over 20 years in the accounting department. In her free time Cathy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and going to the casinos. She enjoyed playing golf earlier in life and was a big fan of Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers. Cathy will be remembered as kind and giving person who put others before herself.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Rey of Westland, Mich.; her two brothers, Michael Dietz and Richard (Debra) Dietz, both of Rhinelander; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steven.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 20 1 p.m. at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church – St. Mary’s site, with Father Randy Knauf officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Carlson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Newbold Memorial Cemetery.