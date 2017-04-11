Obituary: J. Jean Moore

J. Jean Moore, age 98 of Rhinelander, died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Cumberland Heights. She was born March 13, 1919 in Fort Towson, Okla., to Oscar James and Tennie Marie (Killingsworth) Jackson.

She married Robert J. Moore on November 24, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas. She worked outside the home her whole life and enjoyed sewing, baking and reading.

Jean is survived by her son, R. Thomas (Mary) Moore of Madison and daughter, M. Kathryn (Antone) Shaltis of Rhinelander; seven grandchildren, Scott (Tracy) Moore of Holland Mich., Sean (Anita) Moore of Hudson, Minn., Mark Moore and Michelle Moore, both of Madison, Amy Moore of Sun Prairie, Jeremy (Melissa) Shaltis of Rhinelander and Joel Shaltis of Rhinelander ; and eight great-grandchildren, Cole and Julia Moore, Rachel Moore, Owen and Devon Snyder, Adrianna Hyke and Marshall Shaltis.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; three brothers and three sisters. Funeral service will be held Monday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Hildebrand Funeral Home with Chaplain John Uhlarik officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Wood National Cemetery in West Milwaukee. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)