STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Due to the snowy weather, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer game the Hodags were supposed to host this evening at Mike Webster Stadium against Medford has be rescheduled to May 22.

RHS’s varsity boys baseball team was also supposed to play at home today, but that game has been moved to Medford with the first pitch set for 5 p.m.

The Hodag girls varsity softball team’s season opener is still on for today at 5 p.m. at Medford.