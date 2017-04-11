GIRLS SOFTBALL: Hodags win season opener at Medford

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High school varsity girls softball team finally was able play its first game of the year Tuesday when the Hodags won on the road against Great Northern Conference rival Medford, 4-0.

RHS’s Ali Schickert recorded the pitching victory with 10 strikeouts and allowed only two hits. Schickert also went 2-3 at the plate with a RBI. The Hodags’ Makayla Kuester batted 2-3 with two doubles and 2 RBI.

“Overall for our first game we had no errors defensively, a double play, just sound on the defensive end,” said RHS head coach D.J. DeMeyer. “Offensively, we were a little amped up, only struck out twice, hit the ball hard. Very happy with our performance.”

The 1-0 Hodags are scheduled to return to action Thursday with a non-conference game at Marshfield.