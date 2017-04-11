BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags win GNC opener at Medford, 9-4

RHS improves to 4-1 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Missing out on a home game Tuesday because of the snowy weather didn’t cause the Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team to miss out on a victory.

The Hodags, who ended up having to play at Medford for their first Great Northern Conference game of the season, defeated the Raiders, 9-4.

After falling behind 1-0 in the opening inning, RHS tallied five runs in the top of the second, which featured 2-RBI doubles from both Easton Senoraske and Brad Comer off of Medford starting pitcher Taylor Shaw, who ended up recording the loss after five innings on the mound.

The Raiders were able to get back a run in the second inning before the Hodags plated two more runs in the top of the fourth with a solo homer by Jacob DeMeyer and Comer singling and scoring on a single by Brad Quade.

Hodags first baseman Tait Spencer (21) puts the tag on the Medford runner diving back to the bag.

DeMeyer, who started on the mound for RHS, worked one out into the bottom of the fourth and was charged for one of the inning’s runs when Medford scored twice with two runners walking on base reaching home.

Senoraske, who pitched in relief of DeMeyer, would not allow another run to score after the fourth inning as he recorded the victory.

The Hodags were able to add two more runs off of Raiders reliever Ben Lindgren in the top of the seventh as part of a four-hit inning in which Quade led off with a single, Tait Spencer singled and scored, Alec Modrow doubled in a run and scored and Liam Stevens also doubled in a run.

RHS outhit Medford, 13-3. Eleven Raider batters struck out with DeMeyer fanning six of them and Senoraske striking out five more. The game was error-prone with both teams recording four fielding miscues over seven innings.

The win improved the Hodags season record to 1-0 in the GNC and 4-1 overall. RHS doesn’t have another game scheduled until next Tuesday when the team is on the road against conference foe Mosinee.

Hodags 9, Medford 4

Hodags 0-5-0 2-0-0 2 – 9 13 4

Medford 1-1-0 2-0-0 0 – 4 3 4

WP–Easton Senoraske, LP–Taylor Shaw