Obituary: Kathleen Belle Boyer

Kathleen Belle Boyer, age 95 of Rhinelander, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Friendly Village Nursing and Rehab in the company of family and friends. She was born Jan. 12, 1922, in Langlade County to Nels and Dollie (Rice) Horton.

Katie was very family oriented and she will be fondly remembered for her fun loving and selfless spirit. Her family always came first. She was a believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and raised her family to share that same faith. Katie enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Katie is survived by four children, Charlotte (Lloyd) Wilcox of Rhinelander, Rev. James (Carol) Roberts of Rothschild, Cheryle (Rev. Roger) Bates of West Bend, Ind., and Rev. Charles (Brenda) Roberts of Kokomo, Ind.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roberts; second husband, Paul Boyer; daughter, Marilyn Wilcox; son, Barry Roberts; and seven siblings, Sarah, Viola, Jim, Flannery, Florence, Imogene, and Blanche.

The family is planning a memorial service to honor Katie to be held at a future date. (Carlson Funeral Home