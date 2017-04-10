GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags open season 1-2

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls soccer team opened its season last week with three road games.

On Thursday, the Hodags won their first game of the year by defeating Great Northern Conference rival Lakeland Union High School, 3-1.

RHS did all the scoring in the first half when the team also recorded all three of its goals. Albiona Sabani got the Hodags on the scoreboard 7:08 into the game with a goal assisted by Sydney Zettler. Zettler tallied her own goal at the 11:53 mark with an assist by Alayna Franson. The Hodags pulled in front by three goals 23:54 into the first half when Izzy Haverkampf scored assisted by Franson.

The Thunderbirds got their only goal in the second half at 48:34 when Sydney Ziebart scored.

Shots on goal favored RHS for the game, 11-1.

GBSW 1, RHS 0

The Hodags were unable to generate a goal Friday when they lost in non-conference action at Green Bay Southwest, 1-0.

Southwest tallied the game’s only goal 20:05 into the first half.

PULASKI 5, RHS 1

The Hodags fell behind by two goals in the first half before getting on the scoreboard and then giving up three more goals Saturday in a 5-1 non-conference loss at Pulaski.

Kenedy Van Zile tallied RHS’s only goal assisted by Payton Van Zile at 38:28.

The Hodags, whose season record stands at 1-0 in the GNC and 1-2 overall, are next scheduled to host their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against conference foe Medford at Mike Webster Stadium.