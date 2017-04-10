BOYS TENNIS: Hodags go 2-1 at quadrangular

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys tennis team was able to win against two of its three opponents Saturday at a quadrangular meet hosted by Wausau West.

The Hodags fell to Medford, 3-4, and defeated Pulaski and Wausau West by identical 6-1 team scores.

“We started out slow, maybe because we switched our lineup, but we lost two third-set tiebreakers that determined the match,” said RHS head coach Bob Heideman. “After that we kind of hit our stride. We seemed to get better as the temperature rose.”

Only the Hodags’ No. 1 singles player, Logan Wild, played in the same position when RHS faced its three opponents.

The Hodags’ matchup against Antigo featured all four of the RHS single players losing their matches and all three doubles matches going to the Hodags. Markus Johnson and Logan Keso teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, while Grant Gilbert and Jared Fabich won at the No. 2 doubles level and Connor Young and Jared Haug were victorious in No. 3 doubles.

The Hodags’ matches against Pulaski and Wausau West featured Johnson (No. 2 singles), Keso (No. 3 singles), Russell Benoy (No. 4 singles) along with Gilbert and Fabich (No. 1 doubles) and Young and Haug (No. 2 doubles) winning against both teams.

Wild won his No. 1 singles match against Pulaski, while Marshall Bessette and Logan Oestrich won their No. 3 doubles match against Wausau West.

RHS, which now has a season record of 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Great Northern Conference, has its next match Thursday at conference rival Lakeland Union High School.