BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags split twin bill at Shawano

RHS now 3-1 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team lost for the first time this season before winning the second game of Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader at Shawano.

In game one, the Hodags jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening inning, but then could only plate one more run in an 8-4 loss to the Hawks.

RHS’s three runs on three hits in the top of the first included Jacob DeMeyer walking and scoring, Brad Comer singling and scoring, Tyler Blomdahl hitting an RBI single and scoring, an RBI groundout by Brad Quade and an RBI single by Tait Spencer off Shawano starting pitcher Bryce Gagnow.

The Hodags remained in front by three runs until the bottom of the third when the Hawks’ Kein Moorman and Cole Nelson each singled and scored off RHS starting pitcher Matthew Rudolph.

Shawano tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth, the last inning Rudolph pitched, after Alex Hoffman singled and scored.

The Hawks took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Kasey Kristof and Joey Tadych were each walked by Hodags reliever Brad Quade and then scored with Hoffman driving in Kristof with a single and Tadych reaching home on a wild pitch.

After the Hodags tallied their final run in the top of the sixth when Tyler Blomdahl triple and reached home on a fly ball Quade hit to right field, Shawano added three more runs on two hits that included a triple by Jacob Lacy and a 2-RBI single from Tadych off RHS reliever Easton Senoraske.

Gagnow scattered four hits over six innings to record the pitching victory for the Hawks. Quade, who appeared on the mound for only the fifth inning, ended up with the loss for the Hodags, who gave up nine hits over six innings.

HODAGS 10, HAWKS 4

RHS also scored three runs in the first inning when the Hodags won the second game over the Hawks, 10-4.

After Kristof singled to drive in a run for the Hawks in the top of the first, the Hodags got their three runs in the bottom of the inning on a 2-RBI single by Quade and an RBI single by Cole Spaulding.

RHS did all the scoring in the next three innings to extend the lead to 9-1. Alec Modrow led off with a single and scored in the bottom of the second. Blomdahl led off with a walk and scored in the third inning. The Hodags’ four-run fourth inning included Blomdahl with a single and run along with Senoraske, DeMeyer and Quade each walking and scoring.

After Comer pitched the first four innings for RHS, allowing only one earned run on three hits with four walks and recording the victory in the process, Modrow took the mound in relief. Shawano picked up its final three runs in the top of the fifth when Modrow walked the first two batters, who both scored on a double by Connor Klish, who also scored.

The Hodags final run came in the fifth inning when Senoraske led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch.

RHS outhit Shawano in game two, 8-5. Half of the Hodags’ hits came off of Nelson, the Hawks’ starting pitcher, who lasted only the first 1 1/3 innings and recorded the loss.

Following the doubleheader split, RHS’s season record stands at 3-1 overall going into the Hodags’ home and conference opener scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stafford Field against Medford.

Game one

Hawks 8, Hodags 4

Hodags 3-0-0 0-0-1 0 – 4 4 3

Hawks 0-0-2 1-2-3 X – 8 9 2

WP–Bryce Gagnow; LP–Brad Quade

Game two

Hodags 10, Hawks 4

Hawks 1-0-0 0-3-0 0 – 4 5 1

Hodags 3-1-1 4-1-0 X – 10 8 2

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Cole Nelson