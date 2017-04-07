Open book meetings

Editor,

We would like to remind property taxpayers to talk with their assessor or attend their town/city open book meeting to review the assessment roll if they question the assessed value of their property. If you are not satisfied with the outcome at the open book meeting then you can appeal the assessment at the Board of Review, which is a panel of your local officials.

The Board of Review meetings are held between May and December and will be listed in local papers, posted at your town/city hall, and on the town/city website if they have one. You may also contact your town/city clerk or your assessor to determine the date and time of the open book and Board of Review meetings. You can also go to the Department of Revenue website to check an open book and Board of Review calendar to find out if your municipality has posted the dates on the calendar. That site is https://ww2.revenue.wi.gov/Internet/slfborcalendar-inquiry.html. This site will also list your clerk and assessor’s names and phone number.

The law requires a precise order to follow and specific information to be presented when appealing your assessment. For more information on this subject you can visit www.wi.gov and type “Property Assessment Appeal Guide for Wisconsin Real Property Owners” in the search window. This booklet and others are also listed on the DOR site with the calendar.

Once the Board of Review certifies the assessment roll and adjourns their meeting, no further changes can be made. It is important that you act now to review your assessment because once you receive your tax bill it is too late to object to assessments and taxes.

Kris Osterman, Oneida County Treasurer

Jerri Radtke, Vilas County Treasurer

A time for peaceful equality

Editor,

The residents of Rhinelander are not given a life of peaceful existence. Spring has almost arrived and bedroom windows are opening and outdoor grills are being uncovered. We as taxpayers are now to be tormented by adolescent traffic noise. We are expected to ignore this unpeaceful existence and to console ourselves with the complacent statement, “That is just the way it is,” or, “If you want peace and quiet move into the county.”

That’s bull excrement. The laws of the state of Wisconsin remain steadfast on the books. They are there to be enforced. The peace of the community should be the number one priority. Officers are expected to walk in the shoes of the community’s residents and relate to the concerns of the city’s inhabitants.

When a department reflects the personal judgment, criticism and ignorance of the law; the community suffers. The department is not to be self serving.

The enforcement of the laws to maintain a peaceful environment must take priority using the laws of the state of Wisconsin. When a community is not afforded the attention she deserves it directs and shifts the thought to employee residential conformity restrictions. Justice should never wear blinders. The laws of the state of Wisconsin should be the leaders of a department and allegiance without question. How can you promote a city business environment within a zoo?

Food for thought.

Craig Strid, Rhinelander