United Steel Workers contribute to community

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

United Steel Workers (USW) Local 2-15 recently presented $500 donations to two community organizations.  Above, union member Guy Hendrickson, center, is pictured presenting a check to the Hodag Sports Club. Club vice president Tom O’Rourke is at left and president Virgil Davis is far right.

(Above) United Steel Workers Local 2-15 recently donated $500 to the Rhinelander gymnastics program. USW member Guy Hendrickson is pictured presenting the check to coach Heather Sturtevant. The USW represents union workers at Expera Specialty Solutions Rhinelander mill.

