United Steel Workers contribute to community

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

United Steel Workers (USW) Local 2-15 recently presented $500 donations to two community organizations. Above, union member Guy Hendrickson, center, is pictured presenting a check to the Hodag Sports Club. Club vice president Tom O’Rourke is at left and president Virgil Davis is far right.

(Above) United Steel Workers Local 2-15 recently donated $500 to the Rhinelander gymnastics program. USW member Guy Hendrickson is pictured presenting the check to coach Heather Sturtevant. The USW represents union workers at Expera Specialty Solutions Rhinelander mill.

Submitted photos