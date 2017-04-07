Outstanding RHS seniors

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting.

Matt Rudolph, left, is a starter on the varsity team. After graduation he plans to attend Northcentral Technical College for the summer fire academy program to be certified in Fire 1, 2 and Hazmat. He wants to receive his paramedics license and join a local fire department.

Gracie Quinn has been captain of the cross country team her junior and senior years and was an all-conference selection. She is also captain of the cross country ski team and is a member of the track team and a member Great Northern Conference champion 4X8 relay team and is president of Interact. She plans to attend UW LaCrosse for exercise science and then pursue a masters degree in prosthesis.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Ryan Hetland.