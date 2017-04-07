BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags down Bluejays in six, 13-2

RHS now 2-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After playing an extra inning two days earlier, the Rhinelander High School varsity baseball team needed one inning less than the full seven Thursday to win its second game of the season.

The Hodags tallied four runs in the top of the sixth to win their non-conference contest via the 10-run rule at Merrill, 13-2.

RHS took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Alec Modrow singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Jacob DeMeyer along with Tyler Olson also recording a single and stealing home.

The Hodags extended their lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth, which included all nine batters going to the plate with an RBI double by Cole Spaulding and singles from DeMeyer and Brad Quade.

The Bluejays tallied both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth on a 2-RBI double from Kobe Blake off DeMeyer, who pitched the first four innings for RHS and recorded the victory.

The Hodags added three runs in the fifth inning when Tyler Blomdahl doubled and scored and Quade and Spaulding each singled and scored with Matthew Rudolph adding a single.

All nine RHS batters went to the plate in the top of the sixth when four runs scored with an RBI single by Quade, Modrow walking in a run and Liam Stevens connecting on a 2-RBI single.

The Hodags ended up outhitting Merrill, 13-3.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 2-0. The Hodags return to action Saturday at Shawano.

Hodags 13, Merrill 2 (6 innings)

Hodags 0-0-2 4-3-4 – 13 13 2

Merrill 0-0-0 2-0-0 – 2 3 3