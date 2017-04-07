STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander Swim Club (RSC) athletes participated in the 2017 Midwest Regional swim meet March 25-26 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. To be eligible to compete at this meet, the swimmers needed to have qualifying times in each of their events. More than 1,000 athletes from eight states took part in the event.

RSC records were broken by Jack Antonuk, Makenna Winnicki and Abi Winnicki who beat a 27-year record for the 50 yard breaststroke.

Pictured in front from left, Emma Houg, Ella Heck and Vivian Lamers; middle row, Zachariah King, Noelle St. Pierre, Abi Winnicki and Joseph Heck; in back, Lisa Kennedy, MaKenna Winnicki and Jack Antonuk. Not pictgured is Charlie Heck.

RECORDS

RSC records that were broken at the meet: Jack Antonuk: 100FLY 1:05.57, 50 Breast 33.20 and 500 Free 5:39.90. Makenna Winnick: 200Back 2:18.59, 200Fly 2:24.84, 400IM 5:06.07, Abi Winnicki: broke the 50 Breast record that was in place for 27 years with her time of 36.58 she also broke the 200Free record with 2:18.28.

Other Meet highlights: Abi Winnicki, 2nd place High points award, Joseph Heck, state qualifying time in the 50 Free 24.53, Jack Antonuk state qualifying time, 100Free 59.45 Makenna Winnicki state qualifying time 200 Fly 2:24.84.

MEET RESULTS

Jack Antonuk, 12: First 500 Free 5:39.40, Third: 50Breast 33.20, 100Breast 1:14.09 Seventh 100Fly 1:05.57, Ninth 200IM 2:25.87, Twelfth 50 Fly 29.64, Fourteenth 100Free 59.45 Relays: Third 200Medly Relay, 200Free Relay

Charlie Heck, 11, Forty Seventh- 50 Free 29.56, Relays: Third 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Ella Heck, 7, Fifth 25 Breast 22.88, Ninth 50 Breast 48.80, thirteenth 100IM 1:36.26, twenty-first 50Back 46.00, twenty third 25 Back 21.66, twenty-fourth 50 Free 39.00 twenty- fifth 100Free 1:26.77 Relays: Third 100 Free Relay, Fourth 100 Medley Relay

Joseph Heck, 14, Seventh 50 Free 24.53, Thirteenth 200Breast 2:45.66, Fourteenth 100Free 54.75, Nineteenth 200IM 2:24.26, Twenty-second 100Breast 1:14.89 Relays: Third 200 Medley Relay Eleventh 200Free Relay

Emma Houg, 8, Seventeenth 50 Fly 46.9, 25Fly 20.11, Eighteenth 25 Back, 21.19, twenty-first 100Free 1:25.25 Thirty-first 50 Back 47.77, Thirty-second 50 Free 40.03 Relays: Third 100 Free Relay, Fourth 100 Medley Relay

Lisa Kennedy 13, Twenty-second 100Back 1:06, Seventy-ninth 50Free 28.29, One hundred sixth 100Free 1:03.80, Relays: Fourth 400 Free Relay, Twelfth 200 Free Relay

Zachariah King, 10, Ninth 100Back 1:21.68, Fourteenth 50Fly 37.56 Fifteenth 200IM 3:01.74, 50Back 38.31 Twenty-first 100IM 1:26.29, Twenty-fourth 100Free 1:16.85 Twenty-seventh 50Free 34.33 Relays: Eighth 200Free Relay

Vivian Lamers, 8, Tenth 25 Breast 24.20 Seventeenth 25 Free 17.64, Nineteenth 25 Fly 20.36, Twenty-third 50Breast 52.33, Twenty-sixth 50Fly 49.86, Forty-fourth 50Back 49.99 50Free 41.96 Relays: Third 100Free Relay Fourth 100Medley Relay

Noelle St. Pierre, 12, Thirtieth 50 Breast 37.83, Thirty-second 100Breast 1:24.05 Thirty-Sixth 200Free 2.22.03 Fiftieth 50Free 29.14, Fifty first 100Free 1:04.41, Sixty-seventh 100IM 1:19.17 Relays: Ninth 200Medley Relay Thirteenth 200Free Relay

Abi Winnicki, 10, First 100Free 1:02.80, 200Free 2:18.28 Second 100Fly 1:13.02, 50Fly 31.87 50 Breast 36.58, Third 500Free 6:22.32, Fifth 100Breast 1:24.34. Relays: First 200Free Relay 200 Medley Relay

Makenna Winnicki, 13, Fourth 200Fly 2:24.84, Fifth 100Back 1:03.28, Seventh 400IM 5:06.07, Ninth 200Back, 2:18.59, Fifteenth 100 Free 57.62 Eleventh 200Free 2:03.47 Twelfth 500Free 5:33.60 Relays: Fourth 200 Medley Relay 200 Free Relay