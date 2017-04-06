County committee grants permit for dog spa in Minocqua

But overnight boarding of animals won’t be allowed

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee has granted a conditional use permit to the Donald Sedlak Trust to operate a dog grooming, spa and retail store in an existing building at 9586 Clawson Dr. in Minocqua.

Committee members deliberated for about an hour on the permit application Thursday when they held a public hearing. Dick Sedlak, who spoke before the committee on his plans to run a dog daycare on the one-acre site, noted he wanted to provide a daycare service for dogs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, county planning and zoning department director Karl Jennrich said paying to keep dogs there would amount to boarding and operating a kennel, which according to the current county code would require a minimum of 5 acres of property.

Committee members last month directed department staff to change the county code as it relates to the minimum acreage to operate a dog kennel in a business district serviced with sewer and water, so that Sedlak could do so on the acre of land.

Given the way the code is now written, committee members agreed with department staff not to allow overnight boarding for the time being. They also added permit conditions limiting the hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other requirements in the permit call for solid wood fencing for all dog runs to reduce noise and possibly additional noise-reducing measures in the event noise becomes a nuisance and complaints are received.