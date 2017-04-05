Oneida County election results

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Approximately 5,500 of Oneida County’s 26,216 eligible voters cast ballots in the April 4 spring election, which equals a turnout of just over 21 percent county wide. Town of Cassian saw the highest turnout as 45.33 percent of the town voters cast ballots for several contested races. City of Rhinelander and town of Crescent had the two lowest voter turnouts with 14 percent each.

Unofficial Oneida County spring election results for contested races as follows:

Cassian

Town Chair
Tim Augustine   275
Gail Winnie         82

Supervisors (2)
Richard Herman 218
Edward Phebus                171
Eugene Rio         162

Town Clerk
Nicole Augustine  316

Treasurer
Loretta Morrow                 270
Michael Leair     78

Lake Tomahawk

Town chair
George DeMet  99
Christy Seidel     56

Little Rice (2)

Town supervisors
Brian Grueschow             64
James H. Treu    57
Heidemarie Emmert       18

Minocqua

Supervisor II
Sue Heil                409
Brian Fricke         347

Treasurer
Laura Mendez   429
Karen Thompson             316

Monico

Supervisor (2)
Kevin Halverson                 44
Dustin R. Conley               41
John Ison, Jr.      37

Newbold

Advisory referendum allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads
Yes         260
No          222

Piehl

Town treasurer
Josh Zdroik (registered write-in) 13
Ranee Fabianski                 7

Three Lakes

Town chair
Jeff Bruss (registered write in)   371
Stella E. Westfall               254

Supervisor (2)
Jeff Boehm         479
Matt Olkowski   393
Ann Asbeck        233

Woodruff

Town chair
Michael Timmons            247
Michael J. Pockat             172

Supervisor (2)
Shirley Jacoby    286
Corky Sheppard                209
George Zoch      206

Northland Pines School District school board

Area A
Chris Petreikis   23
Phillip Epping     17

School District of Rhinelander school board (3)

Mike Roberts     1437
Duane J. Frey     1409
Benjamin Roskoski          1316
Merlin Van Buren            1173

Three Lakes School District school board

Randy Ingram    640
Collette Ann Sorgel         263

 

