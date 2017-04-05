Oneida County election results

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Approximately 5,500 of Oneida County’s 26,216 eligible voters cast ballots in the April 4 spring election, which equals a turnout of just over 21 percent county wide. Town of Cassian saw the highest turnout as 45.33 percent of the town voters cast ballots for several contested races. City of Rhinelander and town of Crescent had the two lowest voter turnouts with 14 percent each.

Unofficial Oneida County spring election results for contested races as follows:

Cassian

Town Chair

Tim Augustine 275

Gail Winnie 82

Supervisors (2)

Richard Herman 218

Edward Phebus 171

Eugene Rio 162

Town Clerk

Nicole Augustine 316

Treasurer

Loretta Morrow 270

Michael Leair 78

Lake Tomahawk

Town chair

George DeMet 99

Christy Seidel 56

Little Rice (2)

Town supervisors

Brian Grueschow 64

James H. Treu 57

Heidemarie Emmert 18

Minocqua

Supervisor II

Sue Heil 409

Brian Fricke 347

Treasurer

Laura Mendez 429

Karen Thompson 316

Monico

Supervisor (2)

Kevin Halverson 44

Dustin R. Conley 41

John Ison, Jr. 37

Newbold

Advisory referendum allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads

Yes 260

No 222

Piehl

Town treasurer

Josh Zdroik (registered write-in) 13

Ranee Fabianski 7

Three Lakes

Town chair

Jeff Bruss (registered write in) 371

Stella E. Westfall 254

Supervisor (2)

Jeff Boehm 479

Matt Olkowski 393

Ann Asbeck 233

Woodruff

Town chair

Michael Timmons 247

Michael J. Pockat 172

Supervisor (2)

Shirley Jacoby 286

Corky Sheppard 209

George Zoch 206

Northland Pines School District school board

Area A

Chris Petreikis 23

Phillip Epping 17

School District of Rhinelander school board (3)

Mike Roberts 1437

Duane J. Frey 1409

Benjamin Roskoski 1316

Merlin Van Buren 1173

Three Lakes School District school board

Randy Ingram 640

Collette Ann Sorgel 263