Oneida County election results

STAR JOURNAL REPORT
Approximately 5,500 of Oneida County’s 26,216 eligible voters cast ballots in the April 4 spring election, which equals a turnout of just over 21 percent county wide. Town of Cassian saw the highest turnout as 45.33 percent of the town voters cast ballots for several contested races. City of Rhinelander and town of Crescent had the two lowest voter turnouts with 14 percent each.
Unofficial Oneida County spring election results for contested races as follows:
Cassian
Town Chair
Tim Augustine 275
Gail Winnie 82
Supervisors (2)
Richard Herman 218
Edward Phebus 171
Eugene Rio 162
Town Clerk
Nicole Augustine 316
Treasurer
Loretta Morrow 270
Michael Leair 78
Lake Tomahawk
Town chair
George DeMet 99
Christy Seidel 56
Little Rice (2)
Town supervisors
Brian Grueschow 64
James H. Treu 57
Heidemarie Emmert 18
Minocqua
Supervisor II
Sue Heil 409
Brian Fricke 347
Treasurer
Laura Mendez 429
Karen Thompson 316
Monico
Supervisor (2)
Kevin Halverson 44
Dustin R. Conley 41
John Ison, Jr. 37
Newbold
Advisory referendum allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads
Yes 260
No 222
Piehl
Town treasurer
Josh Zdroik (registered write-in) 13
Ranee Fabianski 7
Three Lakes
Town chair
Jeff Bruss (registered write in) 371
Stella E. Westfall 254
Supervisor (2)
Jeff Boehm 479
Matt Olkowski 393
Ann Asbeck 233
Woodruff
Town chair
Michael Timmons 247
Michael J. Pockat 172
Supervisor (2)
Shirley Jacoby 286
Corky Sheppard 209
George Zoch 206
Northland Pines School District school board
Area A
Chris Petreikis 23
Phillip Epping 17
School District of Rhinelander school board (3)
Mike Roberts 1437
Duane J. Frey 1409
Benjamin Roskoski 1316
Merlin Van Buren 1173
Three Lakes School District school board
Randy Ingram 640
Collette Ann Sorgel 263