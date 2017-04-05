Obituary: Margaret P. Oleinik

Margaret “Marge” P. Oleinik, age 87 of Rhinelander, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at home. She was born Jan. 21, 1930 in Wausau to Robert and Nina (Beckman) Ohm. Marge attended grade school in Wausau and was a 1949 graduate of Wausau High School. While in school and right after, Marge played semi-professional baseball with the Wausau Lumberjeans.

She met her future husband, Norbert Oleinik, while working at Marathon Electric. The couple was united in marriage on July 11, 1953 in Pine City, Minn. They returned to Wausau where they started a family which would eventually grow to ten. In 1965, the family moved to Rhinelander. Margaret was employed with the Oneida County Human Service Department for fifteen years. She retired in 1994 as a Supportive Care Supervisor.

Marge and Norbert petitioned and were instrumental in establishing soccer as a team sport at Rhinelander High School. She was a past den mother for Cub Scouts. Marge enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, her flower garden, watching the wildlife, singing, playing the piano, and in her younger years, fishing. Marge loved her family and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. She will be remembered for her love of life and her sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Roberta (Don) Dahlvig of Aniwa, Mary (Cliff) Krueger of Rhinelander, Linda Zoncki of Rhinelander, John (Julia) Oleinik of Camas, Wash., Norbert (Lynda) Oleinik of New Lisbon, Kathy (Bill) Groboski of New Richmond, Joan (Andy) Bruso of Rhinelander, Charles Oleinik of Rhinelander, Julie Watson and James Boomer of Largo, Fla. and Allen (Shelly) Oleinik of Rhinelander. Also surviving are 28 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Oleinik on December 4, 2005; one grandson, Andrew Bruso, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Marge will be held Friday, April 7 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 235 N. Stevens St., from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service with the Rev. Kari Vadis officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Northland Memorial Park. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)