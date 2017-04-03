Street repairs planned on North Stevens

Estimated costs for summer work discussed

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s downtown Streetscape project isn’t the only area where road work is being planned in the city this summer.

The city Public Works Committee heard Monday from public works director Tim Kingman and street superintendent Tony Gilman as to some sections of streets being looked at for possible repairs and the estimated costs.

“We’ve been trying to speculate on which are the best places to do grind overlay work,” said Kingman, who noted that of the six locations looked at for the repairs, only five would be likely because of budgetary limits.

Kingman pointed out three sections of Stevens Street with a total length of 1,070 feet from Timber Drive to Montrose Street could be included.

“Those would be in the most need of recoating, aside from the Phillips and Maple intersection, which we’re aware of as well,” he said. “Stevens and Menominee is really rough out on the end on the east side.”

However, Kingman said including a sixth possible repair section, located on Stevens Street, between where the Streetscape work ended to the north at Frederick Street and continuing north to Timber Drive, would exceed the budget.

“We looked at probable pavement and curb and sidewalk replacements, and (by excluding the work on Stevens between Frederick and Timber), we could get that done for about $60,000,” he said. “I believe these estimates are very heavy, and should be when we’re starting out. I think we have about $40,000, by budget, to work with… We would just be over budget with what we have for the five sections.”

In the event curb and sidewalk work wouldn’t be part of the project, Kingman said estimated cost would be around $50,000.

“We don’t have the final number on curb, but there definitely will be some,” added Gilman.

Kingman said the financial resources aren’t available in the budget to repair the section of Stevens Street from where the Streetscape work ended at Frederick Street and going north to Timber Drive where repaving would begin for three blocks.

PRAT MONEY PENDING

The city is supposed to be receiving additional revenue from the half-percent Premier Resort Area Tax (PRAT) that took effect Jan. 1 in Rhinelander and would be able fund “infrastructure expenses” with the money raised. Interim city administrator Keith Kost said what the city would be receiving for the first quarter of this year should be known sometime around late April.

By the time the first quarter payments would be collected, however, committee member Mark Pelletier said it wouldn’t be until sometime in May when the city would receive any PRAT revenue.

Committee members took no action on the proposed street repairs, which were on the agenda for informational purposes, while Kingman noted he should have firmer figures of estimated costs for the committee to consider at its May 1 meeting for putting out for bids.