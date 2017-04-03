Obituary: Thomas J. Cooper

Thomas J. Cooper, age 77 of Rhinelander, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Rhinelander to Joseph and Margaret (Green) Cooper.

Tom attended St. Mary’s Catholic School just like his father before him and his children and grandchildren would in the future. It was there that he developed a strong faith that would assist and sustain him throughout his life. Tom graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1958. He married Janice Gates in 1960 and together they raised their family of two children and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2010.

Most of Tom’s working career involved media advertising sales and he was an ad representative for WRHN radio and WJFW television from where he retired.

Tom was a familiar face in Rhinelander and was easily recognizable in his Cadillac. He will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor and no-nonsense approach to life. As he was a man committed to his faith, Tom’s family finds comfort in knowing that he and Jan are now together again. Tom loved time spent with his family, especially at the cottage on Crescent Lake.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amy (Melvin) Eckardt and Holly Cooper both of Rhinelander; two grandchildren, Anna and Jacob Eckardt; and a sister, Pauline (Robert) McDonald of Neenah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janice on August 5, 2010.

A funeral mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church / St. Mary’s site with Father Randy Knauf officiating. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church. Entombment will follow in Northland Garden Mausoleum. (Carlson Funeral Home)