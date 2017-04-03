Obituary: Harvey Richard “Dick” Hougen

Harvey Richard “Dick” Hougen, Ph.D., 86, of Rhinelander, died March 13, 2017, in Sidney, Ohio. He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Marshfield to Harvey Lawrence Hougen and Doris Leona Crofoot Hougen.

Dick was a member of the Delavan High School class of 1949. As a young man, he was a Golden Gloves boxing finalist and a member of the Delavan Red Devils semi-pro football team for one season. Soon after high school he joined the Wisconsin National Guard, and subsequently enlisted in the Army.

A career soldier, Dick served in many roles, including jumpmaster, ranger, and executive officer. He retired from the army as a Major in 1973, having served two tours of duty in Vietnam and receiving the Silver Star for valor in combat and two Bronze Stars, with “V” device, for meritorious service in combat.

Dick graduated magna cum laude from Park College, Parkville, Mo., with a degree in American History in 1968. After retiring from the Army, he completed Master’s and Doctorate degrees in American History at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. He taught history for several years at KSU prior to retiring a second time.

Dick loved animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed Northwoods sports including fishing, boating, and cross-country skiing. He was fond of playing the piano and singing. Dick was a voracious reader, and an accomplished writer who wrote and published newspaper editorials, history, fiction, and poetry. Dick loved to laugh.

He was active in the Rhinelander Masonic Lodge for 26 years, and was a Master Mason, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Northwoods Shrine Club. His Masonic brothers considered him a fine teacher and mentor. The Grand Lodge recognized Dick for his contributions and expertise. He was a member of the Shrine

Dick is survived by his children, Diane Anderson (Ron) of Sidney, Ohio, Mari Jane Peak (Brad) of Parkville, Mo.; and Richard of Kansas City, Kan. Dick is also survived by two granddaughters, six grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and four cousins. His wife, Doris Lucile Pierce Hougen, to whom he was married for 56 years, preceded him in death, as did his parents.

A memorial service and visitation will be held Thursday, April 13 at Carlson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service including Masonic rites at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be directed at www.carlsonfh.com.

The family has established The Harvey Richard Hougen Memorial History Scholarship in Dick’s name at Kansas State University. In lieu of flowers, scholarship donations to the KSU Foundation would be appreciated. The family will accept donations to the scholarship fund, or you may contribute through the online portal at: www.found.ksu.edu/give/Hougen

You may also donate by mailing a check to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502. Please specify Fund #M47148. (Carlson Funeral Home)