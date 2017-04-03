Obituary: Edna M. Kurilla

Edna M. Kurilla, age 75 of Menominee, Mich., died Friday, March 31, 2017 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Edna Mae Coffen was born July 13, 1941 in Rhinelander to the late Donald and Patricia (Belanger) Coffen. She married Kenneth G. Kurilla October 3, 1964 in Rhinelander. Kenneth preceded her in death July 9, 1993. Edna worked at North Shore Golf Club, Plaza Bowl and in several retail stores around the area for many years eventually retiring from CVS Pharmacy. Edna enjoyed bowling, ceramics, gardening, needlepoint, traveling and watching the Packers. She loved spending time with her sisters and friends, but nothing brought her more joy than the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Survivors include her three children, Denise (Michael Georgeff) Andre of Menominee, Mich., Scott (Heather) Kurilla of Menasha and Kristin Kurilla of Menominee, Mich.; six grandchildren, Mitch, Bryce and Katelyn Andre; Max and Maddie Kurilla; and Kendra Kurilla; one great-granddaughter, Aleah Andre; two sisters, Marjorie (Claire) Johnson of Cumberland and Colleen (Rob Pripps) Coffen of Park Falls, as well as many nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kurilla; one brother, Donald Coffen II; and her fiancé, Al Harris.

Visitation will take place April 8 at Anderson Kell Funeral Home in Menominee, Mich., from 10 a.m. am until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Pastor Mark Laatsch officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.andersondiehm.com.

In lieu of other forms of sympathy a memorial fund is being established for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the American Cancer Society. Any expressions may be directed to Scott Kurilla.