Veterans Benefits Expo will have something for everyone

BY TAMMY WALTERS

Oneida County Veterans Service Officer

The County Veterans Service Offices in Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Vilas Counties have gotten together to host a multi-county Veterans Benefits Expo for all veterans, dependents, survivors, and care givers, not just in the counties listed but any county or any state. This expo is being held Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Rhinelander National Guard Armory, which is located at 1136 Adams Way. The previous address was 1136 Military Road, and not all GPS systems and maps have been updated so the former address may still be reflected (like it is in Google Maps).

The following is a list of organizations that will have representatives at the expo:

• VA Regional Office

• WI Department of Veterans Affairs

• VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain

• WDVA Claims Office

• VFW Claims Office

• VA National Cemetery Administration

• WI State Veterans Cemeteries

• Social Security Administration

• Department on Aging

• Social Services

• ADRC of the Northwoods

• Veterans Outreach Program (VORP)

• Nicolet Area Technical College

• Advanced Welding Institute

• Northcentral Technical College

• Camp American Legion

• American Red Cross

• Fisher House

• NEWCAP

• Heroes with Hearing Loss

• Heat for Heroes

• Vet Center

• Employment and Training Specialist

• MyVA Experience

• Wisconsin Judicare

• Tri-County Council

• Milestone Senior Living

Additionally, AmVets Post 724 will be selling burgers, brats, and non-alcoholic beverages so come hungry and support a local Veterans Service Organization!

We believe there is something for everyone at this expo so come on out, mingle with your fellow veterans, pick up some “swag,” and talk to your CVSO and other experts who are all there to inform you of your benefits.

Tammy Walters can be reached at 715- 369-6127 or twalters@co.oneida.wi.us. Jason Dailey, Assistant CVSO, can be reached at the same number or jdailey@co.oneida.wi.us. Or you can contact us via Facebook at www.facebook.com/oneidacvso.