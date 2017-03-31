Top FIVE outstanding warrants – March 31

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Jacklyn J. Smith, 24, Female/Black. Failure to pay for disorderly conduct. BOND: $285.50. Tye J. Parris, 22, Male/Native American. Failure to pay for disorderly conduct; BOND: $421. Desiree J. Phillips, 28, Female/Native American. Failure to pay operating motor vehichle without insurance; BOND: $284.50. Jacob R. Bailey, 19, Male/White. Failure to pay resisting/obstructing; BOND: $471. Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White. Failure to appear for jury trial on disorderly conduct/misconduct in court. BODY ONLY.
