Several contested races for local goverment

Spring election Tuesday

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

State and local races will be on the ballot in Wisconsin’s spring general election Tuesday when polling places in the state are open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Photo identification is required to vote. For online instructions on how to register to vote, locate a polling place or other information, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

Superintendent of Public Instruction, incumbent Tony Evers faces Lowell E. Holtz. Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler is running unopposed.

TOWN GOVERNMENT

The town of Cassian has three contested races this spring. Gail Winnie, who was appointed town chair following the resignation of Larry Hendrickson, and Tim Augustine are on the ballot for town chair. For Cassian town supervisor, incumbent Gene Rio, Edward Phebus and Richard Herman are seeking two seats. Cassian town treasurer is also contested, with incumbent Loretta Morrow being challenged by Michael Leair.

In Lake Tomahawk, incumbent town chair George DeMet is challenged by Christy Seidl. Michael J. Pockat is challenging incumbent Michael Timmons for Woodruff town chair.

The towns of Little Rice, Minocqua, Monico, Three Lakes and Woodruff all have contested supervisor races. Incumbent Brian Grueschow, James H. Treu and Heidemarie Emmert are seeking two seats on the Little Rice board. In the Supervisor II seat in Minocqua, incumbent Sue Heil is being challenged by Brian Fricke. Incumbents Dustin R. Conley and Kevin Halverson, along with challenger John Ison, Jr., are on the ballot for two seats in Monico. There are three candidates seeking two open seats on the Three Lakes town board; Jeff Boehm, Ann Asbeck and Matt Olkowski. In the town of Woodruff, incumbents George Zoch and Shirley Jacoby, along with challenger Corky Sheppard, are on the ballot for two supervisor seats.

Town of Minocqua reasurer Laura Mendez faces a challenge from Karen Thompson.

WRITE-INS

Four write-in candidates are running for local office. The include: Jonathon Sommer, Enterprise town clerk; Jeff Bruff, Three Lakes chair; Stephanie Swatzka, Lake Tomahawk supervisor; and for Town of Piehl treasurer, Joshua Zdroik.

REFERENDA

Town of Newbold voters are being asked to vote yes or no on an advisory referendum question:

Should the Town of Newbold allow ATV/UTV operation on town roads?

School District of Tomahawk voters will be asked to approve exceeding the revenue limit:

Shall the School District of Tomahawk, Lincoln and Oneida Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in section 121.94, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,000,000 per year beginning with the 2017-18 school year and ending with the 2020-21 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of ongoing educational and facility needs and payment of debt services?

SCHOOL BOARD

Some area school boards also have contested races. In Tomahawk, Kay Kissinger Wolf and Cathy Meyer are vying for a seat representing the towns of Bradley, Birch, Skanawan, Tomahawk and Rock Falls.

An at-large seat at Three Lakes is being sought by Randy Ingram and Collette Ann Sorgel.

In the Northland Pines School District, a seat representing “Area A” is being sought by Phillip Epping and Chris Petreikis.

In the School District of Rhinelander, incumbents Duane J. Frey, Mike Roberts and Merlin Van Buren, and newcomer Benjamin Roskoskey, are seeking three at-large seats on the board of education. SEE Q&A OF RHINELANDER SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES ALSO ON STARJOURNALNOW.COM.