Obituary: Cleideth Nowakowski

Cleideth N. Nowakowski, age 86 of Rhinelander, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at Rennes Health & Rehab. Cleideth was born Dec. 17, 1930 in Milwaukee to Alvin and Elva (Hill) Clemens. Cleideth was a 1949 graduate of West Milwaukee High School. She was united in marriage to Richard Nowakowski in Milwaukee, April 25, 1953. They lived in Waukesha until 1989 when they moved to Harshaw.

Cleideth was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother, and foster mother to Teddy, Lorie, Vallen, Norma, John, Bob, Ginger, Eric, Timmy and Tina. She also enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, raising cock-a-poos, camping and reading novels. She is survived by her husband, Richard; a sister, Karen Paul of Escanaba, Mich.; daughters, Fay (David) Steiner of Three Lakes, Sue (John) Palubicki of Harshaw, Beth (Charlie) Willms of Mindoro; and one son, Lee (Denise) Nowakowski of Viroqua. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Tony, Kelly, Kyle, Tim, Josh, Jake and Haley and 14 great-grandchildren. Cleideth is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Clemens, one sister, Donna (Roland) Paul; brother-in-law, Don Paul and a special grandson, Sammuel Nowakowski.

The visitation for Cleideth will be held Saturday, April 8 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service. Rev. Rick Krahn will be officiating. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)