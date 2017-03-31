Beginning of the end for outdoor activities

April Fool’s Day is one of those odd days when one can never be certain that what is presented as fact has any bearing on reality. Then again one could say that about the springtime weather for most of March; it seems like a month-long joke of some sort; one keeps waiting for the punch line. But it’s here, April, and the old saying about showers and, soon, flowers will be put to the test. All things go well and we’ll see some true warm weather soon and a rush to what is really springtime versus just a page on the calendar.

If averages hold true we will soon see open water on area lakes. April 15 may be tax day but it also is usually when lakes are starting to open. Given the lackluster ice formation this season we expect things to be on schedule if not early.

While we will see disagreement on this and while it is too early, perhaps, to stick a fork in ice fishing season we are expecting this weekend to bring an end to it for many anglers. Ice color is dark on many lakes and the edges are starting to open up. Anglers will do what they will but we’re thinking that after this weekend, if that, all bets are off.

We had reports of good crappie fishing and reports of some nice perch being taken in the past days leading into the weekend. And that trend will likely continue. But it is the time for a very cautious approach to ice and a realization that it will change rapidly in warming weather.

We are two weeks out from the youth turkey hunt and, following that, the regular season. Toms are starting to gobble as birds disperse from winter grounds. It’s a good time now to scout for birds as well as sight in shotguns. It’s also a good time for shed hunting and, while the weather cooperates, gathering maple sap.

Other than that we are in a lull in outdoor actives as we wait for the surge of warm weather that will come, hopefully, in the next weeks.

