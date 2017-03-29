Spring weather brings spring sports

RHS teams prepare to open seasons outside

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Temperatures approaching 60 degrees Tuesday in the Rhinelander area provided an opportunity for the Hodag spring sports teams to practice outside.

RHS’s girls softball team, which took to the field Tuesday at Pioneer Park for the first time this season, has its first game of the year now slated for next Tuesday at Marshfield after the original season opener that had been set for Tuesday at Merrill ended up being postponed.

The Hodag boys baseball team has its season opener set for Monday at Green Bay Southwest, the first of four road games scheduled for next week.

The RHS boys and girls track teams, who have already had two indoor meets this season, return to action next Tuesday with an invitational at Northland Pines High School.

The boys tennis and girls soccer teams have season openers slated for April 6 with the Hodag boys tennis team playing at Medford and RHS girls soccer team at Lakeland Union High School.

The Hodags’ golf team will have to wait until April 13 to open its season when RHS plays in an invitational hosted by Ashland High School.