Obituary: Bonnie Jean Varekois

Bonnie Jean Varekois, age 77, died March 27, 2017 at home following a lengthy illness. She lived passionately and loved unconditionally with faith, courage and determination. Bonnie was born April 17, 1939 in Rhinelander to William and Verna Didelot. She graduated from Kenosha School of Nursing as an LPN and married the love of her life, Martin, in 1959. They were married 53 years and raised three adoring children.

Bonnie was a devoted nurse and supportive care aide, starting the first AA group and support system for the Rhinelander area. She dedicated her life to helping others and her community. True to form, Bonnie was also a devoted Cub Scouts den mother and Campfire Girl leader.

Bonnie made the world a better place. She was a woman of deep faith and compassion, a lover of camping and card games, a fierce knitting machine, a baker of bread, a proud grandmother and a woman who inspired all of us with her wisdom, grace and joie de vivre. And so much more.

She is survived by her sister, Diane Holzschuh of Wausau; her three children, Mark (Gwen) Varekois of Rockford, Mich., Patrick Varekois of Portage and Jean (Terry) Wright of Minneapolis, Minn.; two grandchildren, Ashlee (James) Galloway and AJ Varekois.

She was preceded in death by her husband Martin A. Varekois and her parents.

We send Bonnie back to our Lord after a life filled with love. A celebration of her life will be held in Rhinelander at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Grace Foursquare Church, 4360 Highway 17 with burial immediately to follow at Newbold Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 31 from 4–7 p.m. at the Carlson Funeral Home, 134 N. Stevens Street, Rhinelander and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorials preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (Carlson Funeral Home)