City PPP Committee favors changing its name

Public Safety Committee name preferred

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s Protection of Persons and Property Committee wants to be known by a different name.

Committee members, whose responsibilities include recommending to the City Council the approval or disapproval of special event, street closing and music permits as well as liquor and bartender license applications along with receiving reports from the police and fire departments, voted Tuesday in favor of being called the “Public Safety Committee” and having city attorney Carrie Miljevich draft the necessary changes to the city code for that to happen.

“The name of this committee, Protection of Persons and Property, I don’t know, seems archaic to me,” said committee chairman Alex Young. “It seems like something from the stone age. I don’t think your average member of the public understands what that means.”

Young said being known as the Public Safety Committee would make it easier for the public to know what the committee does.

“Protection of Persons and Property sounds kind of like something from the Soviet Union, or something like that, I don’t know,” he said.

“I think it’s a good idea (to be known as the Public Safety Committee), a lot more forward,” said committee member Steve Sauer, who made the motion for an ordinance amendment to change the committee’s name. “I mean, planning is planning, zoning is zoning.”