Obituary: Norman C. Mor

Norman C. Mor, of Milwaukee and Rhinelander, died on March 26, 2017 peacefully at his home. Norm retired from the Miller Brewing Company after 37 years of service. He and his wife Cheryl enjoyed retirement in Rhinelander spending time with the family they loved and neighbors and friends that they value.

Survived by his best friend and loving wife Cheryl; his daughter, Sandy (Steve) Waterhouse of Hartland; his son, Dannie (Linda) Mor of Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Brett, Julie, Laura, Tammy, Katie and Todd; five great-grandchildren, Harrison, Mackie, Elle, Bridger and Tyler; and his brother, Harold (Phyllis) Mor. He is also survived by in-laws, Marsha (Bob) Kerber, Richard (Donna) Eberhardt and Mark (Sue) Eberhardt; nieces, nephews, other extended family and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents,Chas and Mary Mor’ sisters, Lorraine and Jeanette; brothers, Ervin and Tom Mor, and sister-in-law Jackie Wimmer.

A memorial service and celebration of Norm’s life is being planned for the future in the Milwaukee area. (Carlson Funeral Home)