Home invasion reported in Oneida County

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported home invasion in the town of Pelican early Monday morning.

According to a press release, a 911 call was made a 6:26 a.m. reporting that a white male wearing all black clothing entered the caller’s residence. While inside the home, the man armed himself. Oneida County Sheriff’s Captain Lloyd Gauthier said no one was injured.

The alleged perpetrator is described as being tall and muscular.

No further details are being released as the investigation in ongoing.

