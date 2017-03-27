Schlitt resigns from YMCA of the Northwoods

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Laurie Schlitt

YMCA of the Northwoods CEO Laurie Schlitt has resigned to become the Executive Director of the Mukwonago YMCA. Schlitt’s resignation is effective April 30.

“Laurie approached every day with passion, pride and great integrity,” said YMCA President Shane Sparks. “We will miss Laurie and the enthusiasm she brought to the YMCA and wish her the best as she accepts a new challenge and returns closer to home. Here, we look forward to identifying the next dynamic leader who will continue the YMCA on its upward trajectory.”

In her nearly 10-year career with the YMCA of the Northwoods, Schlitt is credited with raising membership 14 percent in her first year as Membership Director, grew the Annual Campaign events over 25 percent as associate Executive Director. Other developments under Schlitt’s leadership include increasing board member participation, restructuring group fitness classes to provide flexibility to participants, increasing membership after lowering dues, and opening the gymnastics studio.

The YMCA of the Northwoods, with support from Y-USA, is beginning the process of hiring a new CEO. Toni Jaskowiak will serve as Interim CEO during this process.