CANtasics 2017 trophy winners announced

Almost 4,000 cans of food was collected for the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (RAFP) at the recent CANtastics event. The theme this year was Hunger Is No Fairy Tale. The canned-food structures were taken down this past Saturday and trophies were awarded.

The United Methodist Youth Fellowship team used the most cans for Rupunzel’s Tower, 1,065. McKenzie Denny and Lexi Heise are pictured accepting their trophy from Guy Hansen.

Most Cans Used (to build their structure)

United Methodist Youth Fellowship – “Rapunzel’s Tower” – 1,065 cans

The Ascension/Ministry Health Care team won the Judge’s Choice award for their Jack and the Beanstalk sculpture. Pictured is Stephanie Belland accepting the trophy from Guy Hansen.

Judge’s Choice

Ascension/Ministry Health Care – Jack & the Beanstalk “Taking a Giant Stomp on Hunger”

Pelican Elementary School won the People’s Choice award in the CANtastick event this year. Pictured with Guy Hansen is Pelican teacher Amy Rogers.

People’s Choice

Pelican Elementary School – “Shrek out Hunger”

RAFP Executive Director Guy Hansen thanked all the team members and everyone that voted for their favorite structure with cans of food, adding that while all the team members enjoyed building and displaying their structures, the best part is that the food generated at this event will be shared with area families in need.

