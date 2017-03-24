Sports Briefs

Mens fun league at Northwood

The Rhinelander Northwood Monday Night Men’s League is seeking golfers for its “laid back, fun” league. The league has two divisions with tee times from 3-4:10 p.m. and 4:20-5:30 p.m., with four nights having a 4:30 p.m. shotgun start for all players and subs. Single golfers may be able to be paired with another single. Contact Mike Romportl at 715-360-4850 or mmromportl@gmail.com or Bob Bruso 715-369-3661 or bsducks@newnorth.net.

Pinewood sets league meetings

2017 Pinewood Country Club league meetings are set for next month. Mens league meeting is April 11 at 5 p.m. Ladies league meeting is April 18 at 5 p.m. and couples league meeting is April 20 at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in playing in one of these leagues should contact Chip, 715-282-5500 or by email, pinewoodcc@pinewoodcc.com. All meetings will be held at the clubhouse.

Northwood league forming

The Northwood Wednesday Men’s Golf League will hold its organizational meeting April 2 at Mulligan’s Restaurant. This is a fun league and is open to all ages and skill levels. Restaurant and bar will be open at 1p.m. and meeting will begin at 3 p.m. New teams and subs are welcome. If anyone has questions, call Curt Schrage at 715-493-1453 or email cschrage71@gmail.com.

Nicolet College DECA Club Holding Bowling Tournament

A fundraiser bowling tournament for Nicolet Collegiate DECA will be held April 1 at Hodag Lanes in Rhinelander. The $20 admission includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. A 50/50 raffle and numerous prizes can be won at the event. Join a team or bring a team to register at 11 a.m. Show up or preregister by phone 715-365-4543. Funds raised will help send seven Nicolet students to a National DECA business conference in Anaheim, Calif. For more information, contact DECA Advisor at Nicolet College David Phillips 715-212-5173.