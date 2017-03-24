Planning Commission backs permits for adult daycare, student lodging

Site plan for new Lynn’s Catering location also favored

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

A conditional use permit to establish an adult daycare for people age 60 and older at 1836 N. Stevens St. in Rhinelander was recommended Wednesday by the city’s Planning Commission.

Donna Braeger and Josephine Hill want to operate “Home Away From Home Loving Care” in the building along Stevens Street between Woodland Drive and Juniper Drive. They stated in their letter included with the layout plans provided to the Planning Commission that the building would be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays.

“We will provide a clean and safe environment for seniors to spend their day with us,’ they said. “Clients will have the option of having a continental breakfast, a nutritional morning snack, lunch, and an afternoon snack. Activities would include bingo once a week, movies, jig-saw puzzles, board games, cards, cribbage, computer usage, reading areas, and socialization areas.”

The facility, which would have a dining area accommodate up to 25 clients, would also have the capacity for up to 10 employees. Clients would have the option of attending the adult daycare for a partial or entire day, at a rate of $45 for a half day or less, or $70 a day for an entire 8-hour day, according to the letter from Braeger and Hill.

Their targeted date to open the adult daycare is May 1. The conditional use permit for the property requires final approval of the full City Council, which has its next meeting set for April 10.

STUDENT LODGING

The Planning Commission also voted Wednesday in favor of granting a conditional use permit and zoning map amendment sought by Dwight Webb to locate a lodging house for students/young adults and to accommodate office/business rental units at 903 Boyce Drive, the former Taylor Park building.

As stated in the permit request, the building would undergo “minimal remodeling to accommodate the new purpose in the resident wings” with each room in the resident wings accommodating up to two people and each wing of the resident area employing a part-time resident assistant, while the commercial rental space would undergo no remodeling and continue to be operated at its current use.

The map amendment would change the zoning from B-3 (General Business District) to CB (Community Building District).

LYNN’S CATERING EXPANSION

Lynn’s Catering is seeking to expand its business from the current location on Rives Street to a new building at 1688 Menominee Dr., where the Planning Commission approved a new site plan.

Lynn’s Catering owner Lynn P. Papineau, who has been in business since 2000 with her main source of revenue coming from providing Meals on Wheels, said she needs “more square footage for my kitchen and appropriate parking for my vans to do the daily routes.”