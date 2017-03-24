Obituary: Kathleen “Kathy” M. Dalka

Kathleen “Kathy” M. Dalka, age 64 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at her residence. Kathy was born May 12, 1952 in Albuquerque, N.M.

She was united in marriage to Frank John Dalka III June 5, 1971. The couple moved back to Rhinelander in 1976. Kathy delivered newspapers for the Daily News and from 1991 until 2007 delivered the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She enjoyed her solar light garden, wind chimes, birds and animals and being outdoors. Kathy loved taking care of her family. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

Surviving are her son, Frank Dalka IV and Sabrina Day of Rhinelander; daughter, Pam (Lester) Lentz of Phillips; three grandchildren, Kayla Dalka, Alexandria Dalka, Frank Dalka V and her special pets, Chloe and Sammy. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Dalka III, two brothers, Ed and Jack Dickey and one sister, Pat Dippert, all of Albuquerque.

Visitation for Kathy will be held Wednesday, March 29 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 12– 4 p.m. Private services will be held Thursday with Interment at Northland Memorial Park. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)