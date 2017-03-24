Local district receives national award

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Three Lakes School District has been recognized by a National School Boards Association publication for taking “bold and innovative steps to improve the lives of students and their communities.” The American School Board Journal has given the district an Honorable Mention for the 2017 Magna Award.

Winners and honorable-mention winners were selected by an independent panel of school board members, administrators and other educators. Three Lakes received recognition in the “under 5,000 students” category for its district-wide Cultural Change Initiative, which began in 2005 as a result of Administrator Dr. George Karling’s work with staff at UW-Madison on student engagement and retention.

“I am very pleased that we have been recognized for this outstanding program,” Karling said. “We have to give credit to the board of education and the entire staff of the Three Lakes School District for the final development and continuing implementation of this initiative.”

Under the cultural change, the district made the junior high partially self-contained to provide a smooth transition from elementary to high school. The district also added an at-risk coordinator, a community service requirement, a career mapping program and honors study halls, among other things.