Obituary: Jean Marie Schultz

Jean Marie Schultz, age 60, of Rhinelander, died March 22, 2017, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born May 9, 1956 in Hannibal, Mo., to Merlin and Rosetta (Feeley) Pearson.

Jean’s family moved to the Waukesha area where she attended Waukesha High School. After her schooling she moved to Rhinelander and was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital for almost 30 years. On March 17, 2006 she married Ernest Schultz in Rhinelander.

Jean enjoyed geneology, camping, the Hodag Country Festival, Irish Fest and she loved gardening.

Jean is survived by her husband Ernest; her four sons, Troy (Renee) Suhm, Shane Suhm, Jeremy Schultz and Michael Schultz; her grandchildren, Dante, Genesis and Jayden; her mother, Rosetta Pearson; sister, Barbara Pearson; her brother, Ronald Pearson, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father.

At Jean’s request, private family services will be held. Her remains will be interred in the Prarie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. (Carlson Funeral Home)