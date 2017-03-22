TRACK AND FIELD: Hodag girls 3rd, boys 4th at LUHS indoor meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School track and field teams competed in their second meet of the season Tuesday when the Hodags were in an indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School.

The RHS girls, who tied for third out of six teams, recorded six individual and three relay top-three finishes.

Hodags junior Alayna Franson won the 3,000-meter run (12 minutes, 27.79 seconds) and placed second in the one-mile run (6:08.4). Junior Ellen Padgett finished runner-up in the 55-meter dash (8.02). Junior Danielle Doughty placed third in both the 55 hurdles (10.86) and 200 hurdles (39.6). Freshman Lisa White came in third in the 300 dash (53.45).

RHS’s girls placed second in both the 4X400 relay (5:28.64) and the 100-100-200-400 sprint medley relay (2:32.32) while also ending up third in the 4X800 relay (11:53.01).

Edgar topped the girls team standings with 122.5 points, followed by LUHS (91), the Hodags and Three Lakes (81), Wausau Newman Catholic (56) and Mercer (55.5).

RHS BOYS 4TH

Newman Catholic topped the five teams in the boys standings with 130.5 points, followed by LUHS (114.5), Three Lakes (34), RHS (30) and Mercer (16).

Both top-three individual finishes for the Hodag boys came from freshman Daniel Ritchie, who placed second in the 1,000 run (3:06.88) and third in the one-mile run (5:17.3).

RHS’s boys also picked up three top-three finishes in the relay events by winning the 4×160 relay (1:27.93), placing second in the 4X80 relay (44.0) and coming in third in the 4X400 relay (4:25.21).