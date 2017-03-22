TRACK AND FIELD: Hodag girls 3rd, boys 4th at LUHS indoor meet

In front, the Hodags' Gracie Quinn competes in the girls 4X800-meter relay during Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School track and field teams competed in their second meet of the season Tuesday when the Hodags were in an indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School.

The RHS girls, who tied for third out of six teams, recorded six individual and three relay top-three finishes.

Hodags junior Alayna Franson won the 3,000-meter run (12 minutes, 27.79 seconds) and placed second in the one-mile run (6:08.4). Junior Ellen Padgett finished runner-up in the 55-meter dash (8.02). Junior Danielle Doughty placed third in both the 55 hurdles (10.86) and 200 hurdles (39.6). Freshman Lisa White came in third in the 300 dash (53.45).

RHS’s girls placed second in both the 4X400 relay (5:28.64) and the 100-100-200-400 sprint medley relay (2:32.32) while also ending up third in the 4X800 relay (11:53.01).

Edgar topped the girls team standings with 122.5 points, followed by LUHS (91), the Hodags and Three Lakes (81), Wausau Newman Catholic (56) and Mercer (55.5).

RHS BOYS 4TH

Newman Catholic topped the five teams in the boys standings with 130.5 points, followed by LUHS (114.5), Three Lakes (34), RHS (30) and Mercer (16).

Both top-three individual finishes for the Hodag boys came from freshman Daniel Ritchie, who placed second in the 1,000 run (3:06.88) and third in the one-mile run (5:17.3).

RHS’s boys also picked up three top-three finishes in the relay events by winning the 4×160 relay (1:27.93), placing second in the 4X80 relay (44.0) and coming in third in the 4X400 relay (4:25.21).

From front, the Hodags' Alayna Franson leads Gracie Quinn in the one-mile run during Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School. From left. the Hodags' Daniel Ritchie and Konnor Kennedy compete in the one-mile run at Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School. In front, the Hodags' Payton Hartman competes in the girls 4X800 relay during Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakealnd Union High School. The Hodags' Alayna Franson runs the final leg of the girls 4x800 relay. The Hodags' Abigail Gechas begins the 55-meter dash. The Hodags' Brock Leider clears the bar in the high jump during Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School. Hodag relay team members congratulate each other after the race.
<
>
From left. the Hodags' Daniel Ritchie and Konnor Kennedy compete in the one-mile run at Tuesday's indoor meet at Lakeland Union High School.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Planning Commission backs permit for Nativity of Our Lord additions

Comments comments

NCES featured artists

Comments comments

County Board approves forming Squash Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District

Comments comments

County Board approves higher pay grade for forestry director

Comments comments