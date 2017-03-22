NCES featured artists

Featured artists in the front row are Bella Joslin and Chloe Roou; in back, Ashlyn Hapka, Kaden Vanney, Kyrle Vanney and Elias Simonsen.

The Northwoods Community Elementary School art department is featuring artists from three different grades. Kindergarteners created arctic friends using sponges for painting texture and oil pastels for the northern lights.

First graders learned about artist Charley Harper and used symmetrical shapes and fun colors to make cardinal collages.

Fifth graders continued in their learning about color theory and applied analogous color schemes to a Zentangle pattern.

Students are chosen as Artists of the Month for their innovative thinking skills, creative applications, showcasing of exemplar learning through the project expectations and by positively demonstrating the 4 Bs – Be respectful, Be responsible, Be Safe and Be here.

This round of artwork will be on display at the YMCA of the Northwoods through April 8. Community members are encourage to stop by and view the artwork.

Courtesy School District of Rhinelander

