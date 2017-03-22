Central Intermediate Artists of the Month

Central Intermediate School's featured artists in front are Anna Price, Margeaux Zohimsky, Brooklyn Zivko, Elsa Vadis and Alaina Meyers. In back, Kyleah Hartman, Elizabeth Joswick, Natalie Bills, Kaitlyn Messenlehner, Nicole Brunette, Benjamin Clark and Morgan Whitaker. Not pictured, Natalie Sammons.

The art department at Central Intermediate School has announced its Artists of the Month. Fourth and fifth graders continued their learning on color theory and applied new techniques to their projects. Fourth grade explored monochromatic painting and used a color scheme of their choice to make a Northwoods-inspired painting.

Fifth grade investigated analogous colors and applied a theme of their choice to a Zentangle-patterned snowflake or star. All projects demonstrate color theory knowledge as well as close attention to details.

Students are chosen as Artists of the Month for their innovative thinking skills, creative applications, showcasing of exemplar learning through the project expectations and by positively demonstrating the 4 Bs – Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe and Be Here.

These art projects are on display at Nicolet National Bank until April 10. Community members are encouraged to visit the bank to view the students’ artwork.

Courtesy School District of Rhinelander

