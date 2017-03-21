Obituary: Eugene W. Lundberg

Eugene W. Lundberg, age 88 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Grace Lodge. He was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Rhinelander to Edwin and Nancy (Johnson) Lundberg.

Gene attended Rhinelander High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Betty Loka in 1953 and she preceded Gene in death on September 30, 2002. He was a long time employee of the Rhinelander Paper Company, retiring in 1990. Gene enjoyed fishing and hunting with the Souderland gang and time spent at the cottage on Pelican Lake.

Gene is survived by his brother, Phillip Lundberg; three sisters-in-law, Donna Lundberg, Sylvia Lundberg, and Dorothy Lundberg; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Betty, Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Arlene Roberts; and six brothers, Kenneth, David, James, Francis, Allen, and Larry.

At Gene’s request, there will be no funeral services. (Carlson Funeral Home)